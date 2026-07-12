Ogwumike leads Los Angeles against Atlanta after 25-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (10-11, 5-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-10, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Atlanta Dream after Nneka Ogwumike scored 25 points in the Sparks’ 102-87 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Dream are 7-4 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Angel Reese leads the Dream with 11.7 boards.

The Sparks have gone 5-4 away from home. Los Angeles has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Atlanta’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles’ 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 89.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee), Angel Reese: out (leg).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg), Cameron Brink: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press