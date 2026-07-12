Los Angeles Sparks part ways with GM Raegan Pebley, assistants to share interim role

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks agreed to part ways with general manager Raegan Pebley on Sunday.

In the interim, the job will be shared by assistant GMs Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen.

Pebley, 50, was hired as GM in January 2024 without any previous executive experience. The Sparks were 39-66 during her tenure, which included firing coach Curt Miller in September 2024 after two seasons. He was succeeded by Lynne Roberts, who went 21-23 in her first season last year.

The Sparks currently are 10-11, including consecutive wins over the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. They are ninth in the WNBA standings and have not made the playoffs since 2020. The franchise won league championships in 2001, 2002 and 2016.

Pebley was a head coach at TCU, Fresno State and Utah State, an assistant at Colorado State and George Mason, and played two seasons in the WNBA.

“We are grateful to Raegan for her leadership and commitment to the Los Angeles Sparks and women’s basketball,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. ”Her work on the Sparks roster and player experience will have a lasting positive impact on our organization. We sincerely thank her for all she has invested in the Sparks and wish her success in her next chapter.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball