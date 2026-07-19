Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Mystics (12-12, 8-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (19-7, 7-5 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts Washington Mystics aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Valkyries are 11-3 in home games. Golden State ranks fifth in the WNBA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaila Charles averaging 1.6 offensive boards.

The Mystics are 7-6 on the road. Washington leads the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 7.6.

Golden State averages 81.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 82.5 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 74-69 in the last matchup on July 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Austin is averaging 14.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Juste Jocyte: out (foot), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Mystics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press