WNBA All-Star weekend clouded by injuries to Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a rough week for WNBA All-Stars heading into the game this weekend.

Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese both were injured Sunday. Bueckers had a rough collision with Nneka Ogwumike in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ game against Los Angeles. The second-year star guard won’t play Monday night against New York, but cleared concussion protocol the team said.

Reese’s knee buckled as she jump-stopped at the basket in a win over Chicago. She fell to the ground. Reese got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds. She went back to the bench but didn’t return. The Dream are off now through the All-Star break and Reese was voted a reserve for the team by the league’s coaches.

Reese is leading the league with 11.8 rebounds per game and 14 double-doubles. She’s averaging 14.9 points.

If either can’t play in the exhibition game in Chicago on Saturday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name a replacement. Kelsey Plum is another player that would potentially need an injury replacement as she’s been out with a lower leg injury that’s sidelined her for nearly a month.

Power poll rankings

The Golden State Valkyries remained the No. 1 team in the power poll, increasing their winning streak to nine straight. Minnesota was second with Dallas, Las Vegas and Indiana next. Atlanta moved up to sixth, switching places with New York. Washington, Chicago and Portland followed the Liberty. Toronto was 11th and Los Angeles 12th. Connecticut climbed two places to 13th with Phoenix and Seattle rounding out the poll.

Player of the week

Caitlin Clark of Indiana was the AP player of the week. She averaged 25 points, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Fever go 2-1 last week. Clark became the first person in league history to have a 40-plus point game to go along with 10 assists in a win over Seattle. Other players receiving votes included her teammate Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Olivia Miles of Minnesota, Allisha Gray of Atlanta and Gabby Williams of Golden State.

Moving on

Reese accepted Toronto coach Sandy Brondello’s apology for an inappropriate comment that got the Tempo coach suspended for a game.

The WNBA suspended Brondello one game for being overheard calling Reese a “protected species” during the Dream’s 111-92 win over the Tempo on Friday.

“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours,” Reese said before the Dream played the Chicago Sky on Sunday. “It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action.”

Brondello’s comment about Reese was picked up by the broadcast after Toronto player Nyara Sabally went down with an injury and was called for a foul following contact with Reese.

Game of the week

Las Vegas at Washington, Wednesday. The Aces finish off the first part of the season and a two-game road trip with a visit to Washington to face the Mystics.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer