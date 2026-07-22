Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose tabbed as NBA 2K cover athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose were revealed Wednesday as the cover athletes for NBA 2K27.

Wembanyama is on the cover of the Standard Edition, Clark is on the Deluxe Edition and Rose will appear on the limited-time Ultra Edition.

The Standard Edition launches widely on Sept. 4. Deluxe and Ultra editions launch with early access on Aug. 28.

Wembanyama said being on the cover was “a dream come true,” and Clark said being on a cover “is special because this game reaches fans all over the world.”

Rose was also on the cover of NBA 2K13.

“This is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game,” Rose said. “To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports