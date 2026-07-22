WNBA commissioner and union leaders discuss steps to protect players from online harassment

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert discussed what more can be done to protect players from online harassment during a virtual meeting with the players’ union executive committee and the union’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The call Tuesday night came at the union’s request.

Players have been sharing threats and harassment they’ve received on social media over the last few weeks. Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces posted a message from a man that included a racial slur. The man was tracked down and fired from his job at Hilton Grand Vacations.

“The conversation underscored the importance of addressing issues early through proactive communication and strengthening the league-union relationship,” the league and union said in a joint statement Wednesday. “The league committed to continuing to enhance security resources and will work with the players’ union to explore collaborations with organizations that share the values of our league and advance our shared priorities.”

There are protocols in place for the league to help players with social media harassment, including a monitoring service that can players can use to filter out hateful comments.

When harassment escalates, the league’s security office launches an investigation.

Additional steps that were discussed in the meeting included pursuing accountability from tech companies and having more streamlined conversations between the WNBA and law enforcement.

“The biggest thing was communication,” WNBPA secretary Elizabeth Williams told reporters at shootaround Wednesday before her Chicago team played New York. “Communication from Cathy and the league side being a little more consistent, so we feel more comfortable.”

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer