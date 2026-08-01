Toronto takes on Golden State, looks to break 5-game skid

Toronto Tempo (10-18, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (19-9, 7-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo aims to break its five-game skid with a victory over Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries are 11-4 in home games. Golden State leads the WNBA in team defense, allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Tempo have gone 4-7 away from home. Toronto is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Golden State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Toronto gives up. Toronto averages 11.2 more points per game (88.1) than Golden State gives up (76.9).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Tempo 83-75 in their last matchup on July 8. Janelle Salaun led the Valkyries with 26 points, and Isabelle Harrison led the Tempo with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Valkyries. Salaun is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 82.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.3 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Gabby Williams: day to day (reconditioning), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Isabelle Harrison: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press