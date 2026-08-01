Los Angeles visits Portland after Carleton’s 26-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (10-17, 5-9 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (11-18, 3-9 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Bridget Carleton scored 26 points in the Portland Fire’s 112-98 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Fire are 3-9 in Western Conference games. Portland allows 91.6 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Sparks are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 89.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 91.6 Portland gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won the last matchup 89-72 on June 7, with Dearica Hamby scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Leite is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Fire. Carleton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-7, averaging 91.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 89.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: day to day (lower leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press