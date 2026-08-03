Janelle Salaun comes off bench to score 24 points as Valkyries use big second half, beat Tempo 96-79

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Janelle Salaun came off the bench to score 24 points, Veronica Burton contributed 17 points and six assists, and the Golden State Valkyries used their stingy defense down the stretch to hold off the Toronto Tempo for a 96-79 win Sunday night.

Gabby Williams and Tiffany Hayes scored 15 points apiece in the first of back-to-back matchups between the teams at Chase Center, where a raucous sellout crowd cheered Golden State ending a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak.

Salaun shot 9 for 15 with four 3-pointers, putting Golden State ahead 66-59 on a 3 with 1:30 left in the third. She just missed her career-high of 26 set July 8 at Toronto.

Burton converted a three-point play with 6:55 remaining in the game then a steal with 6:14 remaining that led to Salaun’s three-point play moments later that put the Valkyries ahead 80-68.

Nyara Sabally had 19 points and eight rebounds for the expansion Tempo, who began a five-game road trip by losing their sixth straight game and 10th in their last 11. Toronto was missing leading scorer Marina Mabrey because of a neck injury.

The Valkyries needed a big second half after squandering a double-digit lead late in the second quarter. They led 44-31 after Cecilia Zandalasini’s 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the half but Toronto responded with a 12-0 run to pull within 44-43 at the break.

Kiah Stokes got Golden State going in a hurry with a blocked shot on Toronto’s initial possession, two quick rebounds and a layup. She finished with 11 rebounds, eight points and four blocks.

The Valkyries shot 50% in the opening quarter, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, to build a 25-20 lead.

Up next

The teams play again Tuesday night at Chase Center.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer