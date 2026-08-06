Sky scores 34 points in the 4th quarter to beat the Sparks 95-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Cloud, Kamilla Cardoso and Jacy Sheldon each scored 15 points and the Chicago Sky used a 34-point fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 95-88 on Wednesday night.

Elizabeth Williams added 14 points off the bench and rookie Aicha Coulibaly scored a season-high 13 for Chicago (12-19). Cloud had nine of the Sky’s 28 assists. Sydney Taylor (groin) did not play.

Dearica Hamby had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles (11-18). Erica Wheeler added 14 points and Rae Burrell had 13.

Chicago’s lead was just 70-69 with 7:40 remaining before the Sky went on a 13-3 run to take control. Cloud and Sheldon each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back Sky possessions during the run, while Los Angeles went three-plus minutes without a field goal.

Chicago went 12 for 15 from the field in the fourth.

Up next

Sparks: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Sky: Host Indiana at the United Center on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball