Ogunbowale and Shepard lead Wings over Fever 91-85 on off shooting night for Bueckers and Clark

DALLAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 32 points, Jessica Shepard added a career-best 26 and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 91-85 on Thursday night, ending the Fever’s five-game winning streak.

Caitlin Clark had 10 points and nine assists and Paige Bueckers finished with 13 points and eight assists on a rough shooting night for both former No. 1 overall picks six days after each scored 29 in the Fever’s 98-87 victory.

They combined to go 9 of 31 from the field two weeks before their expected debut — alongside Indiana forward Aliyah Boston — on the senior U.S. women’s national team at the FIBA World Cup.

Kelsey Mitchell tied her season high with 37 points, getting 21 before halftime to set the WNBA record with her 21st consecutive game with at least 20 points. Mitchell, who topped the previous mark of Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and made all 15 of her free throws.

Awak Kuier had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven blocks as the Wings won for just the fourth time in 12 games since a six-game winning streak that was their longest since moving to Texas 10 years ago.

The needed boost for Dallas came at the sold out home of the Dallas Mavericks. While there were plenty of Fever fans wearing Clark’s familiar No. 22, the home team had the backing of Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban in a courtside seat and 2025 No. 1 overall pick and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg in a suite.

Kuier had five blocks before halftime to tie her previous best from 2021, when the native of Egpyt was a 20-year-old rookie.

The Wings had matched their biggest lead of five when they started the fourth quarter with Bueckers on the bench.

Shepard, who had eight rebounds and four assists, and Alysha Clark scored before Clark hit a 3-pointer. After Odyssey Sims hit two free throws and Bueckers returned, Bueckers hit a jumper for Dallas’ first 10-point lead at 74-64.

The Fever missed their first chance to set a franchise record for victories, holding at last year’s total of 24.

It was the first game for the Wings since they announced that this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, will miss the rest of the season to undergo arthroscopic surgery on her ailing right knee.

Mitchell hit the 20-point mark with a layup off an inbound play that started with just 5.4 seconds left in the first half after Bueckers and Clark got tangled up with Bueckers trying to foul her new USA Basketball teammate on purpose.

___

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer