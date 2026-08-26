Free agent guard Brandon Williams signs one-year, $2.6 million contract to join Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent guard Brandon Williams has signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the second player the team has added in two days.

Forward Georges Niang signed for the veteran league minimum of $3.9 million over one year in a deal announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Williams averaged career bests of 13.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 66 games with 15 starts for Dallas last season. That included 50 games scoring in double figures.

He spent his first NBA season of 2021-22 with Portland then three with the Mavericks after playing in the G League during the 2022-23 campaign. He has appeared in 96 total G League games with the Westchester Knicks, College Park Skyhawks, Osceola Magic and Texas Legends.

The Warriors, eliminated in the play-in tournament as the 10th seed, have also added center Al Horford on a two-year, $14 million contract and center Kristaps Porzingis on a two-year contract for $40 million.

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