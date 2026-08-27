New York takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Valkyries (27-11, 11-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (23-15, 11-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts Golden State Valkyries aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Liberty have gone 13-5 at home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.1.

The Valkyries are 12-6 on the road. Golden State is fifth in the WNBA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaila Charles averaging 1.6.

New York makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Golden State averages 82.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 87.6 New York allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 28 the Valkyries won 76-67 led by 13 points from Charles, while Jones scored 21 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 94.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Satou Sabally: day to day (head).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press