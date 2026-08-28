Washington seeks 25th win this season in matchup with Los Angeles

Washington Mystics (24-15, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (13-25, 7-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -5.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Mystics visit the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 6-13 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike paces the Sparks with 8.9 boards.

The Mystics are 11-8 on the road. Washington ranks second in the WNBA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 3.1.

Los Angeles scores 87.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 82.9 Washington allows. Washington’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 80-70 on Aug. 15, with Sonia Citron scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Iriafen is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Mystics. Shakira Austin is averaging 19.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 80.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Tonie Morgan: day to day (undisclosed), Rae Burrell: day to day (illness).

Mystics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press