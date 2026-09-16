Dallas looks for 25th victory this season in matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Sparks (15-25, 8-11 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (24-16, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -7.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will look for its 25th win of the season when the Wings face the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings are 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Jessica Shepard averaging 10.6.

The Sparks are 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 91.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Dallas scores 89.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 91.8 Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Sparks 90-82 in their last matchup on July 19. Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 25 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepard is scoring 14.4 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 21.1 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Erica Wheeler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 88.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Kitija Laksa: day to day (personal), Alanna Smith: out (leg), Azzi Fudd: out for season (knee), Aziaha James: out (leg).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press