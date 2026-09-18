Angel Reese has 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Dream rout the Sun 103-59

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting and had 10 rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream rout the Connecticut Sun 103-59 on Thursday night in the first WNBA game following a nearly three-week break for the FIBA World Cup.

A key member of the winning U.S. team in Germany, Reese reached 30 points on a free throw with 5:38 remaining and grabbed her 10th rebound a few seconds later for her WNBA-record 30th double-double of the season. She finished a point shy of her career high, playing 25 minutes in the blowout for the playoff-bound Dream.

Rhyne Howard set a WNBA season record with 129 3-pointers. She made her only 3-pointer of the game — in nine attempts — with 6:45 left in the fourth to break Sabrina Ionescu’s record set in 2023 — reaching the mark in just 40 games.

Howard finished with 10 points. Allisha Gray also had 10 for Atlanta (27-14) to break her own franchise record for points in a season with 782.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led Connecticut (10-31) with 13 points — all in the first half. Connecticut was outscored 31-11 in the third and 27-13 in the fourth.

Reese made a 3-pointer from the corner midway through the third for her 10th field goal in 13 attempts. It was it 61-40 following a 16-5 run.

Atlanta announced before the game that Brionna Jones would miss the remainder of the season due to a left leg injury suffered Aug. 13.

Up next

Sun: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

Dream: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

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