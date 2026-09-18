Jessica Shepard has 5th triple-double and the Wings beat the Sparks 97-77 for 5th straight win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 19 points, Jessica Shepard had her fifth triple-double of the season with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-77 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Both teams were returning from the break for the FIBA World Cup in Germany, where Bueckers helped lead the United States to the title.

Dallas (25-16) tied the franchise record for wins in a season set by the 2003 WNBA champion Detroit Shock (25-9). The Wings have three games remaining in the regular season.

Shepard has the third-most triple-doubles in a season in WNBA history, trailing Alyssa Thomas’ six in the 2023 and eight in 2025.

Maddy Siegrist added 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 11 for Dallas. Kitija Laksa and Aziaha James each scored 10 off the bench. Odyssey Sims did not play in the fourth quarter after injuring her right knee late in the third.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points to lead Los Angeles (12-26). Dearica Hamby added 14 points and Rae Burrell had 12.

Dallas pulled away by going on a 12-0 run spanning the third-quarter break for a 74-58 lead. The Wings finished with a 46-27 edge in rebounds.

Up next

Sparks: At Portland on Sunday night.

Wings: Host Phoenix on Saturday.

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