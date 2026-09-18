Austin scores 20, Iraifen has 18 points and 11 rebounds, Mystics beat Sky 110-80

CHICAGO (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 20 points, Kiki Iriafen finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 110-80 on Thursday night in their first game since the FIBA World Cup break.

The Mystics (25-16), tied with Dallas for sixth in the WNBA standings, moved a half-game ahead of New York. The top four have home court advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs, which begin Sept. 27.

Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago with 14 points and Sydney Taylor scored 12. Kamilla Cardoso and Gabriela Jaquez each added 10 points.

Iriafen, who had her 21st double-double this season, grabbed four offensive rebounds to set a franchise single-season record with 115.

Austin made a layup in the opening minute to break Washington’s single-season scoring record. The 6-foot-5 center went into the game with 657 points this season, which tied the previous mark set by Sonia Citron in 2025.

Georgia Amoore and Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points apiece and Cotie McMahon scored 11 for the Mystics. Citron (personal reasons) did not play.

The Sky (15-26) have lost four in a row following a season-high three consecutive wins.

DiJonai Carrington (foot) did not play for Chicago.

Up next

Mystics: Play Sunday at Indiana.

Sky: Visit Atlanta on Saturday.

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