Jimmer Fredette wins MVP of 3×3 basketball tournament in his return to the court

PHOENIX (AP) — Jimmer Fredette’s return to the court was a winning one.

Fredette was named MVP of the FIBA 3×3 Phoenix Challenger on Sunday night, scoring eight points in the final to lead Team Miami to a 22-16 win over Amsterdam for the title. Team Miami went 5-0 in the two-day tournament.

Fredette and USA Basketball announced last week that he was stepping down from his role as managing director of the men’s 3×3 program and coming out of retirement as a player after more than two years away from the game.

Riley Battin had a team-high 38 points for Team Miami in the tournament, while Fredette had 27, Parrott had 24 and Henry Caruso scored 17.

Team Miami now heads to the 2026 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Deqing this coming weekend in China.

Fredette was the 2011 AP men’s college basketball player of the year after averaging a nation-leading 28.9 points per game as a senior at BYU, became an NBA lottery pick, spent parts of six seasons in the NBA, played internationally in Europe and Asia and twice scored at least 70 points in games while in China.

He then turned his attention to 3×3 and was part of the U.S. team that played in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fredette got hurt during that tournament and wound up retiring several months later, though now has eyes on potentially playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

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