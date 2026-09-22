Kahleah Copper scores 16 of her 31 in 4th quarter and the Mercury rally past the Wings 87-86

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 16 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead layup with 2.4 seconds left, and the Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Dallas Wings 87-86 on Monday night.

A foul call against Phoenix was overturned with 13.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the Mercury secured the jump ball. Then, Alyssa Thomas found Copper on a backdoor cut along the baseline to take the lead. Phoenix forced a difficult shot at the buzzer as Paige Bueckers’ 3-point attempt did not hit the rim.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for her fifth triple-double of the season for Phoenix (16-27), which trailed 74-63 early in the fourth.

Dallas (26-17), which led by as many as 14 points, had a six-game winning streak snapped with its first loss since Aug. 17. The Wings remain tied for sixth place in the WNBA standings.

Bueckers scored 30 points to go with seven assists, and Jessica Shepard had 17 points and 19 rebounds for Dallas. Bueckers, who reached 30 points for the fourth time this season, set a Dallas record for points in a season with 853.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale sank a baseline jumper — just her second basket of the game — with 1:43 left in the fourth for an 81-77 lead. After Phoenix scored the next four points to tie it, Bueckers was left open on the wing for a shot from well behind the arc for an 84-81 lead.

Dallas was just 14 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Up next

Wings: At Seattle on Wednesday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Mercury: Host Las Vegas on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

___

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here