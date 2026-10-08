Reese scores 23, Hillmon makes go-ahead basket in OT as Dream beat Liberty 101-98 for a 2-0 lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Reese scored 23 points, Naz Hillmon made the go-ahead layup with 20.8 seconds left in overtime and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 101-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.

Reese scored six of her team’s 13 points in overtime. She made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left after Sabrina Ionescu overthrew a pass as Atlanta moved within one win of its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013.

Jordin Canada also scored 23 points and had eight assists for the Dream, who won Game 1 92-82.

Breanna Stewart scored 35 points for the Liberty, including 25 in the first half. She missed a desperation attempt on the final play.

New York hosts Game 3 on Friday.

With the Liberty trailing 86-80 with under two minutes remaining in regulation, Ionescu cut the deficit in half with a deep 3-pointer. An Atlanta shot clock violation with 31 seconds remaining opened the door for the Liberty to get closer, and Stewart hit a quick layup in traffic to make it 86-85.

After New York fouled to extend the game, Reese knocked down both free throws to give the Dream an 88-85 advantage with 14.5 seconds left. Marine Fauthoux knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds to go, boiling the game down to one final Atlanta possession. Rhyne Howard’s midrange floater rimmed out just before the buzzer, sending the game to overtime. Reese scored six of Atlanta’s 13 overtime points.

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By ALAN COLE

Associated Press