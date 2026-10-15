Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis remains out indefinitely, says he’s seeing doctors to figure out health

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis visited the team’s practice facility and met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini regarding a health-related matter that has kept the big man out of training camp and preseason games.

Porzingis also provided an update Wednesday on his social media.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” he wrote.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

The Warriors said Wednesday that Porzingis came to Chase Center on Tuesday for meetings and that he will remain out indefinitely, but will now be around his teammates in some capacity.

“An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate,” the team said in a statement.

On media day last month, Dunleavy provided no details on what Porzingis is dealing with and wasn’t ready to call it a long-term concern and wouldn’t rule him out for the season opener on Oct. 21 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

That now would seem in doubt.

Porzingis didn’t travel with the team to Hawaii for training camp. In March when he missed time with a medical issue and illness, coach Steve Kerr referred to it as “mysterious.”

Porzingis reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract in late June.

The 31-year-old Latvian joined Golden State at the February trade deadline from Atlanta in a swap that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

The 7-foot-2 veteran played only 32 games last season combined with the Hawks and Warriors, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. Porzingis missed significant time after coming to the Warriors — his sixth NBA team — playing in just 15 games with 11 starts.

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer