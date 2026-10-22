Kawhi-less Clippers roll past the Kings in a wire-to-wire season-opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Garland scored 30 points and the Clippers routed the Sacramento Kings 121-96 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles’ first season opener without Kawhi Leonard since 2019.

Brook Lopez added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Rookie guard Keaton Wagler had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Rui Hachimura had 10 points and eight rebounds in his debut after coming over from the Lakers. The Clippers never trailed and their bench outscored the Kings’ reserves 53-34.

Zach LaVine led the Kings with 28 points and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 18 rebounds.

The Clippers have the largest decrease in the NBA in average age between their current roster and the group that was active for last year’s season opener, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

That’s partly due to the team trading James Harden and Chris Paul last season and sending Leonard to the Toronto Raptors last month after the NBA found the Clippers guilty of violating salary cap-circumvention rules involving him. Leonard scored 23 points to lead the Raptors in a season-opening win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wasn’t in his usual baseline seat near the team’s bench. He’s serving a one-year suspension from all league and team activities “for knowingly seeking to help Mr. Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities.” The team was fined $30 million and lost five consecutive draft picks from 2029 through 2033 as punishment.

The Clippers were without key players Bradley Beal (right knee injury management), Brandon Ingram (right heel surgery) and Max Strus (right plantar fascia partial tear). Also out are Jordan Miller (left rotator cuff surgery) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right foot surgery).

Up next

Kings: Host Portland on Friday.

Clippers: Visit the Lakers on Friday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer