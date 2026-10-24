Cameron Boozer hits go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left, Grizzlies rally to beat Warriors 111-108

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cameron Boozer made a go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies came from 12 points down over the final 3:47 to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-108 on Friday night.

After De’Anthony Melton’s 3-pointer with 3:47 left put the Warriors ahead 106-94, Golden State missed nine shots and went without a field goal the rest of the game.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in his home debut, but the Warriors blew it.

Ty Jerome followed up his career-high 45-point performance in a 123-103 season-opening win Wednesday at home against Utah with 28 points.

Jerome’s 3-pointer with 1:24 left pulled Memphis to 106-105. Curry had a 3 blocked by Zach Edney, then Jaylen Wells tied it at 106 on a free throw.

Curry and Brandin Podziemski each missed 3s before Boozer delivered. Podziemski added 18 points, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the third quarter and also a late layup as Golden State took a 90-84 lead into the fourth.

The testy matchup featured a pair of double-technicals — first on Grizzlies big man Isaiah Stewart and Golden State’s Draymond Green 3:51 before halftime.

Lendeborg picked up his second technical foul in two career games after a double-technical with Jerome at the 9:45 mark of the third quarter.

Coach Steve Kerr said he would like to see Lendeborg fun the floor better. The forward has drawn his share of attention already after he said he “lost all respect” for Luka Doncic and called out the Lakers star for “complaining” in a season-opening 127-105 loss at Los Angeles.

The game featured two top rookies — No. 3 pick Boozer and Lendeborg, selected 11th overall.

And the Warriors started two-way center Graham Ike to help combat the Grizzlies’ size. That gave the team two rookie starters in a home opener for the first time since the NBA began recording starters in 1970-71.

Podziemski briefly went to the locker room after being hit in the head by Edney after scoring on a layup at the 8:36 mark of the opening quarter.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Sacramento on Sunday night.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer