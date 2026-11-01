Boozer, Stewart lead Memphis to a 136-105 victory over Kings as Grizzlies remain unbeaten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Cameron Boozer had 27 points and nine rebounds, Isaiah Stewart added 24 points as the Memphis Grizzlies remained the only unbeaten team in the NBA with a 136-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies’ 6-0 record matches the 2014-15 season for the best start in franchise history. After the Houston Rockets’ 116-111 loss at Dallas on Friday night, Memphis was the last unbeaten team in the league. The Grizzlies dominated the Kings in the second half to coast home, with the lead reaching 34 in the second half.

GG Jackson finished with 21 points, connecting on all five of his 3-pointers as Memphis built its lead in the first half. Cam Spencer, starting at point guard as Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. sat out with back issues, had 10 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Kings, led by 38 points from Darus Acuff Jr., continue to struggle in the season’s early stages, dropping to 0-6. Acuff, the rookie from Arkansas, scored 34 points against New Orleans in a loss Thursday, De’Andre Hunter finished with 19 points. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine scored 11 points each, Sabonis adding 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis led by 21 points in the first half behind Jackson’s 3-point shooting, but Acuff was able to keep the Kings into the game with 21 first-half points. The Grizzlies led a 66-55 lead at intermission as Jackson connected on all five of his 3-point attempts.

The double-digit margin ballooned to 30 in the third quarter as Stewart and Boozer, the third pick in last summer’s draft fueled the Memphis offense. The Grizzlies outscored Sacramento 42-25 in the third.

Up next

Kings: At Mavericks on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Pelicans on Monday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press