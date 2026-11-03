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Kings beat the Mavericks 115-100 for their first victory of the season

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By AP News
Kings Mavericks Basketball

Kings Mavericks Basketball

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DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings won for the first time in seven games this season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 115-100 on Monday night.

Malik Monk added 24 points and Zach LaVine had 23 for the Kings, the last NBA team this season to win.

Daniel Gafford and Walter Clayton Jr. each had 20 points for Dallas. Cooper Flagg added 17 on 3-of-19 shooting. He did make all 11 of his free throws.

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving sat out to rest his left knee. The Mavericks dropped to 4-3. They had won three in a row.

The Kings led 54-53 at the half.

Up next

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Mavericks: At San Antonio on Wednesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

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