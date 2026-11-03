Scottie Barnes rallies Raptors to 125-118 win, handing Clippers their 6th straight defeat

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Immanuel Quickley had 27 and the Toronto Raptors rallied for a 125-118 win over the skidding Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Toronto trailed by 13 going into the final period, but Barnes hit a turnaround jumper with 2:08 remaining to give the Raptors their first lead as part of a 12-1 run.

RJ Barrett scored 26 for Toronto. Barnes also finished with 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Kobe Sanders had a career-high 26 points for the Clippers, who have dropped six straight games since winning their season opener Oct. 21 against Sacramento.

It was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. The Clippers were coming off a 124-112 loss at Golden State on Sunday, while the Raptors fell 131-125 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The matchup lost much of its luster with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard unavailable because of a left knee injury, delaying his return to Southern California after spending the previous seven seasons with the Clippers (he missed one due to injury).

His largely disappointing tenure ended when the Clippers had to forfeit five first-round draft picks and were fined $30 million for circumventing salary cap rules in regard to how Leonard was compensated. Team owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year.

Leonard was traded back to Toronto in September for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a pick swap nearly three months after the deal was originally agreed to in July. It had been delayed pending resolution of the NBA’s investigation.

Dick made his first start for the Clippers and had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was on the floor despite an illness that prevented him from holding his pregame news conference. Lue had been called a game-time decision by a team spokesman.

Up next

Raptors: At Denver on Wednesday night.

Clippers: Host Miami on Wednesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press