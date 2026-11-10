London Jemison hits 6 3s on perfect shooting night as No. 18 Alabama beats Oakland 109-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — London Jemison made 7 of 7 shots, including six 3-pointers, as No. 18 Alabama beat Oakland 109-68 on Monday night.

Alabama (3-0) guard Aden Holloway started in his season debut after serving a five-game suspension following his March arrest on drug charges that were later dismissed. Holloway hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half and finished with 12 points, all on 3s.

Jemison scored 20 points and Amari Allen had 14 points and six assists for the Crimson Tide. Allen hit two 3-pointers off the dribble to score six of Alabama’s first eight points.

Nassim Mashhour led Oakland (0-4) with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Chris Fields Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds, seven on the offensive end for the Golden Grizzlies.

Alabama made 20 of 30 shots in the first half, including 11 of 21 from beyond the arc, to take a 56-29 lead into the break. At one point in the first half, the Crimson Tide were shooting over 70% from the field. Oakland shot 8 of 33 from the field but made 11 of 13 free throws.

Jaxson Richardson, the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, brought Coleman Coliseum to its feet in the second half after he slammed home an alley-oop pass from fellow freshman Anderson Diaz.

The Golden Grizzlies scored nine straight points to cut the deficit to 75-48 with 12:11 left. Tarris Bouie hit Alabama’s 21st 3-pointer with 4:51 remaining to stretch the lead to 98-58.

Diaz hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes to keep the crowd buzzing.

Up next

Oakland: Travels to Idaho to face Boise State on Wednesday

Alabama: Hosts Seton Hall on Friday.

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By HENRY SKLAR

Associated Press