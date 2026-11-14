Grizzlies have record-tying 10 double-figure scorers in 142-111 romp over Pelicans in NBA Cup play

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 22 points, including seven points on an extended possession in the first half, and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 142-111 in NBA Cup group play Friday night.

The Grizzlies matched an NBA record with 10 players in double figures in scoring. Ty Jerome had 17, Cedric Coward, GG Jackson and Cam Spencer added 14 each, Isaiah Stewart and Cam Boozer each had 12, Jaylen Wells scored 11, and Taylor Hendricks and Javon Small had 10 each.

In winning their sixth consecutive road game — the best road record in the NBA and the best road start in franchise history — the Grizzlies overwhelmed the Pelicans with their perimeter shooting, finishing 18 of 45 from 3-point range while holding New Orleans to 7 of 31.

The Grizzlies improved their NBA Cup record to 1-1 in the West’s Group B, and the Pelicans dropped to 0-2.

The Grizzlies scored 13 consecutive points in a 1:07 span of the second quarter to build a 62-46 lead. Grant had seven points in seven seconds, nailing a pair of 3s and adding a foul shot after Zion Williamson was called for an illegal closeout..

Grant left with 7:36 left after colliding with Herb Jones on a head-first drive to the basket.

Saddiq Bey led New Orleans with 30 points, the first Pelican to score more than 30 points this season. Williamson had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Memphis led 70-58 at the half and then 105-86 after three, stringing together three consecutive 35-point quarters. They added a 37-point fourth quarter to complete the rout.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host Denver on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By PETER FINNEY JR.

Associated Press