DENVER (AP) — Devin Booker led seven Phoenix players in doubles figures with 20 points and the Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 117-105 on Monday night for their first road win of the season.

The Suns were playing on the second night of a back-to-back and looked hungrier with a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points. Phoenix, the worst rebounding team in the league, also had a 60-42 edge on the boards in improving to 1-3 away from home.

The balanced-scoring attack helped the Suns overcome a big night from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Jamal Murray added 28 despite dealing with foul trouble.

The game featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes before Phoenix pulled away in the third quarter. The Suns led by as many as 19 in the fourth before Denver cut it to eight with 43 seconds remaining. The Phoenix bench outscored the Nuggets’ reserves by a 42-19 margin.

It was Denver’s first game at Ball Arena since a 128-109 win over Toronto on Nov. 4. The Nuggets did have a quick trip to elevation in Mexico City when they played Indiana as part of a trip in which the team went 3-1.

Murray was hounded up and down the court all night by Dillon Brooks & Co. Brooks picked up a technical foul in the third quarter after making a 3-pointer for appearing to motion toward the Nuggets bench.

This marked the second matchup between the teams. Denver won 127-120 at Phoenix on Oct. 30 in an NBA Cup group stage game.

Murray and Jokic recently became the first pair of teammates to record 1,000 or more assists to each other since tracking started in 1997-98.

“That’s a mind-blowing stat,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said.

Up next

Suns: At Sacramento on Wednesday.

Nuggets: Host Boston on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer