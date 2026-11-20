MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 33 points in his return to Milwaukee and the Trail Blazers won 124-114 to hand the Bucks their 12th consecutive loss on Thursday night.

The only longer skid in Bucks’ history came in March 1996, when they lost 15 straight games, according to Sportradar. That team went on to finish 25-57.

Milwaukee’s 1-15 record is its worst mark ever through the first 16 games of a season.

This game marked the first time Lillard had played at Milwaukee since getting waived in the summer of 2025 after two seasons with the Bucks. Lillard had accompanied the Blazers to Milwaukee for a 115-103 victory last season, though his Achilles injury prevented him from playing that night.

The Bucks were playing one night after losing 137-130 at Miami in their first matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo since trading the two-time MVP to the Heat last summer.

Scoot Henderson had a season-high 27 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the Blazers snapped a two-game skid by winning a game that included 20 lead changes and eight ties. Toumani Camara scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

Tyler Herro scored 19 points for Milwaukee. Bucks rookie Nate Ament made his second start and had 18 points and nine rebounds — both career highs. Kasparas Jakučionis also had 18 points.

The Bucks were playing without Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner due to shoulder bruises. Portland’s Deni Avdija sat out a second straight game with a sore left foot and Ja Morant missed an 11th consecutive game due to a hamstring strain.

After Herro’s driving basket cut Portland’s lead to 115-114 with 3:18 remaining, Portland scored the game’s final nine points.

Up next

Trail Blazers: At New York on Saturday night.

Bucks: At Philadelphia on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer