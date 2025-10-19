Skip to main content
Barbie rushes for both overtime scores in Marshall’s 40-37 win over Texas State

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) — Jo’Shon Barbie rushed for both of Marshall’s overtime touchdowns in a 40-37 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Marshall scored first in overtime on Barbie’s 4-yard touchdown and the Bobcats responded with Lincoln Pare’s 1-yard rushing TD. Tyler Robles kicked a 29-yard field goal on Texas State’s second OT possession before Barbie’s winning 1-yard run that was upheld after a review.

Robles kicked a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left for Texas State (3-4, 0-3 Sun Belt) to force overtime.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 22-of-32 passing for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for 88 more yards for the Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1).

Brad Jackson was 26 of 38 for 444 yards passing, second-highest in program history. He threw for two scores and was intercepted once and ran for a score. Chris Dawn had 180 yards receiving and Beau Sparks added 168, including a 73-yard touchdown.

