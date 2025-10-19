Skip to main content
Hayes’ KO return, Jackson’s 3 scores highlight SE Louisiana’s 49-0 win over Northwestern State

AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Brandon Hayes returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to open the second half, Deantre Jackson scored three times and Southeastern Louisiana blanked Northwestern State 49-0 on Saturday.

The Lions (5-2, 3-0 Southland), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches’ poll, posted a second consecutive shutout for the first time since 1960. They beat McNeese State 38-0 in their previous game.

SE Louisiana outgained the Demons 402-96 and held Northwestern State (1-6, 0-3) to 24 yards rushing.

The Lions scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters. Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 27-yard scoring pass from Carson Camp to open the scoring.

Jack Hunter only had to punt twice for SE Louisiana, but one was for 74 yards, second-longest in program history.

