Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alejado’s 3 TD passes, Barfield’s late score drive Hawaii 31-19 over Colorado State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three touchdown passes — two to Jackson Harris — and Cam Barfield scored a game-sealing 35-yard touchdown on fourth down to give Hawaii a 31-19 win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

On a fourth-and-1 with 2:49 remaining, Barfield broke a would-be tackle by Jace Bellah to cap the scoring.

The win guarantees Hawaii (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) will be bowl eligible for the first time under coach Timmy Chang.

Alejado led the Rainbow Warriors to a 24-7 lead with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. He found Harris twice for scores, highlighted by a 75-yard, one-play drive midway through the second quarter.

Alejado was 26-of-38 passing with 301 yards. Harris had five catches for 109 yards. Nick Cenacle added seven catches for 70 yards and scored the opening touchdown.

Colorado State (2-5, 1-2) was limited to 106 total yards in the first half. The Hawaii defense finished with seven pass breakups, eight tackles for losses, six sacks — including on the Rams’ final two plays — and a pair of forced fumbles.

Jackson Brousseau was 15 of 29 for 176 yards passing and a touchdown.

Kansei Matsuzawa’s 26-yard field goal in the third quarter was his 21st consecutive field goal, breaking the Hawaii program record.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.