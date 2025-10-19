Alejado’s 3 TD passes, Barfield’s late score drive Hawaii 31-19 over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three touchdown passes — two to Jackson Harris — and Cam Barfield scored a game-sealing 35-yard touchdown on fourth down to give Hawaii a 31-19 win over Colorado State on Saturday night.

On a fourth-and-1 with 2:49 remaining, Barfield broke a would-be tackle by Jace Bellah to cap the scoring.

The win guarantees Hawaii (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) will be bowl eligible for the first time under coach Timmy Chang.

Alejado led the Rainbow Warriors to a 24-7 lead with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. He found Harris twice for scores, highlighted by a 75-yard, one-play drive midway through the second quarter.

Alejado was 26-of-38 passing with 301 yards. Harris had five catches for 109 yards. Nick Cenacle added seven catches for 70 yards and scored the opening touchdown.

Colorado State (2-5, 1-2) was limited to 106 total yards in the first half. The Hawaii defense finished with seven pass breakups, eight tackles for losses, six sacks — including on the Rams’ final two plays — and a pair of forced fumbles.

Jackson Brousseau was 15 of 29 for 176 yards passing and a touchdown.

Kansei Matsuzawa’s 26-yard field goal in the third quarter was his 21st consecutive field goal, breaking the Hawaii program record.

