Robert Morris defeats Saint Francis 24-14 with boost from Ethan Shine’s fourth-quarter touchdown

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ethan Shine had 123 yards rushing, including a key touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Robert Morris defeated Saint Francis 24-14 on Saturday.

After a Saint Francis touchdown got the Red Flash within 17-14 in the fourth quarter, Owen McGraw returned the kickoff 49 yards to set up the Colonials with a short field. A 23-yard pass from Zach Tanner to Thomas Lee moved the ball to the 3-yard line and Shine’s 3-yard touchdown run made it a two-score game in favor of Robert Morris.

Tanner was 11 of 21 passing for 162 yards for the Colonials (2-6, 1-2 NEC). He had two touchdown passes, including a 42-yarder to Lee that gave Robert Morris a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Saint Francis drove 80 yards capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nick Whitfield Jr. to Jordan Theodore. It was five plays later that Shine’s touchdown wrapped it up for the Colonials.

Whitfield had 240 yards passing that included both touchdowns for Saint Francis (0-7, 0-3).

Lee had 115 yards receiving for Robert Morris.

The homecoming game for St. Francis marked the first of four in a row at home.

