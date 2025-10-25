Ransom scores twice as Bethune-Cookman defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-14

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw for 170 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, Alihaja Scott Jr. and Khamani Robinson each added a score on the ground, and Bethune-Cookman took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-14 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-4, 3-1 Southwestern) did not trail for the entire game, scoring in each quarter to cruise to the victory.

Ransom scored from 1-yard out on Bethune-Cookman’s first offensive drive of the game, and Scott scored from 5-yards out with 40 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 14-7 lead.

Second-half scores from Ransom and Robinson extended the Wildcat lead, and a chip-shot field goal from Juan Dominguez made it 10 unanswered points to end the game.

The Golden Lions (2-5, 1-3) were paced by Christian Peters, who threw for 185 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-41 passing. D’Avery Robinson and Jaylen Jennings each found the end zone for UAPB.

Bethune-Cookman has won four of its last five games, with every win coming at home.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football