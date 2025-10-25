Taylor’s 2 TDs, first-half scoring enough for Eastern Washington in 23-20 win over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jared Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns and Jaxon Branch caught another and the Eastern Washington defense held onto a first-half lead in a 23-20 win over Weber State on Saturday.

Eastern Washington (4-4, 3-1 Big Sky) tagged the Weber State defense for touchdowns twice in the final five minutes of the second quarter, taking a 23-14 lead into the half.

Branch caught a 7-yard touchdown from Nate Bell with 4:32 left, and Taylor added his second of the half with 32 seconds left. A wayward snap from the Wildcats earlier in the quarter gave the Eagles a safety.

Bell was 20 of 29 for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) shut out the Eagles in the second half. They inched back into the game with 38- and 37-yard field goals from Sloan Calder midway through the third and fourth quarters to trail by three in the final six minutes. Sloan missed a 57-yard attempt in the third quarter.

The Weber State defense limited the Eagles to 30 rushing yards and 37 total yards in the second half. The group sacked Bell four times, with Sione Hala tallying 12 tackles, five for a loss, and a sack. Zion Finau had 1.5 sacks.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football