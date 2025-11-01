Sacred Heart rushes past New Haven 35-20 behind 229 yards, 2 scores on the ground

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jack Snyder threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Mitchell Summers rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and Sacred Heart beat New Haven 35-20 on Saturday.

Sacred Heart (6-3) improved to 4-0 at home this season.

Snyder connected with Dean Hangey for a 43-yard score on Sacred Heart’s first play of the fourth quarter and the quarterback added a 34-yard scoring run with 3:16 left for a 35-13 lead.

Snyder was 13 of 24 for 158 yards passing and he carried it 11 times for 52 yards. Chuck Webb added 44 yards rushing and a touchdown for Sacred Heart. Hangey caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Pioneers, who entered ranked 17th in the FCS in rushing offense at 197.5 yards per game, rushed for 229 yards and four scores.

AJ Duffy threw for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception for New Haven (4-5). Jalen Smith rushed for 102 yards on just nine carries.

New Haven is in its first season as a Division I program under interim head coach Max Powell.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football