Romero makes game-winning field goal on final play to give Wagner 23-20 win over Saint Francis

By AP News

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Nicholas Romero made a game-winning 28-yard field goal on the final play to give Wagner a 23-20 victory over winless Saint Francis on Saturday.

Wagner went ahead 20-17 with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by Andre Hines Jr. But Saint Francis answered with an eight-play drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock, ending in a 21-yard field goal by Mac Plummer.

Malik Cooper started the game-winning drive with a 19-yard rush and Matt Morad added a 30-yard run to get to the SFU 14-yard line. Romero’s teammates lifted him on their shoulders after his third field goal of the game.

Wagner (3-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference) forced four turnovers in a game for the first time since a 28-7 victory over Stonehill on Oct. 5, 2024. Jayden Brown highlighted the defensive effort with a 25-yard pick-6.

The Seahawks were outgained 336-180 in the win.

Saint Francis (0-8, 0-4) was led by Jordan Theodore’s 121 yards rushing on 24 carries. The Red Flash have lost nine straight dating to last season.

