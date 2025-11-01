Montana gets first win at Weber State since 2012, moves to 9-0 with 38-17 victory

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and undefeated Montana won for the first time at Weber State since 2012 with a 38-17 victory on Saturday.

Montana (9-0, 5-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches’ poll, scored 21 first-quarter points and led 31-10 at halftime on the way to snapping a three-game losing skid against Weber State (3-6, 1-4).

Montana’s Brooks Davis broke loose on a 12-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play from scrimmage. Ah Yat hit a wide-open Blake Bohannon near midfield for a 62-yard touchdown, and then bullied in from the 2 to make it 21-3 at the end of the first quarter. Ah Yat finished 15-of-27 passing for 296 yards. Bohannon had three catches for 131 yards.

Eli Gillman ran for 62 yards with a 14-yard touchdown in the first half for the Grizzlies and surpassed 3,000 career yards rushing. He finished with 122 yards on 12 carries.

Kingston Tisdell and Dijon Jennings combined for 25-of-42 passing for 213 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception for Weber State, which entered having won five of the last six games against Montana. Jayleen Record had eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

___

