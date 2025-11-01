Akins, Smith lead offensive attack and SC State fends off furious Morgan State rally 36-30

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — William Atkins IV threw for 363 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Smith ran for a pair of touchdowns and South Carolina State held off Morgan State for a 36-30 win on Saturday.

South Carolina State (6-3, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 7-0 after the first quarter, 28-10 at halftime and 33-10 after three. Nico Cavanillas Alti registered the Bulldogs’ final points with a 36-yard field goal with 12:58 left to make it 36-10.

Morgan State quarterback Raymond Moore III threw a 14-yard touchdown to Dorian Harris with 8:29 left and a 25 yarder to Joseph Kennedy Jr. before a failed two-point conversion with 2:03 to go. After the recovery of an onside kick, Moore ran it in from the 4 less than a minute later to reduce Morgan State’s deficit to 36-30.

South Carolina State recovered the onside kick and ran a pair of plays allowing time to expire.

Smith ran for 110 yards on 18 carries for the Bulldogs. Jordan Smith caught four passes for 107 yards.

Moore threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns while running for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (3-6, 0-2).

