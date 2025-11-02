Skip to main content
Southern Illinois sends Murray State to 18th straight loss 27-7

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DJ Williams rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in leading Southern Illinois to a 27-7 win over Murray State on Saturday night, sending the Racers to their 18th straight loss.

The Salukis (6-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 17 in the FCS coaches’ poll, took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter on two short Williams’ touchdown runs and the first of two Paul Geelen field goals

The Racers got their only touchdown on Jim Ogle’s 5-yard pass to J’Kalon Carter in the final minute of the first half.

The Racers’ (0-9, 0-5) 18-game skid is the longest active streak in Division I. They last won 30-28 over Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 14, 2024. They have lost 20 consecutive conference games dating to the 2023 season when its sole MVFC win came against Indiana State, 30-28, in the Racers’ league debut.

Williams threw for 168 yards, including a 40-yard score to Lem Wash. Edward Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 18 carries.

Ogle threw for 124 yards with a TD and an interception. Jawaun Northington rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries.

