Lowry passes to Williams for go-ahead score late as Western Michigan tops Central Michigan 24-21

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Broc Lowry threw a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown pass to Talique Williams late in the fourth quarter to rally Western Michigan to a 24-21 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Western Michigan (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) trailed 21-14 after Marcus Beamon capped a 16-play 75-yard drive for Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2) with a 33-yard scoring strike to Tyson Davis seven seconds into the fourth. It was his only pass in relief of starter Joe Labas.

Palmer Domschke kicked a 46-yard field goal to cut it to 21-17 with 9:01 remaining.

The Broncos forced a three-and-out and Lowry directed an 11-play drive — hitting Williams for a three-point lead with 2:08 left to play. Marcel Tyler intercepted Labas on first down and Lowry used five plays to run out the clock.

Nahree Biggins’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave the Chippewas a 7-0 lead.

Lowry ran it in from a yard out to tie it midway through the second quarter, but Langston Lewis and Labas teamed up for a 77-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage and Central Michigan led 14-7 at halftime.

Western Michigan had the only score in the third quarter, a 9-yard touchdown run by Jalen Buckley to knot the score at 14-14.

Lowry completed 17 of 24 passes for 150 yards and rushed 22 times for 82 yards.

Labas totaled 152 yards on 8-for-11 passing. Lewis had four receptions for 111 yards.

