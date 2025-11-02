Winfield spearheads Louisiana-Lafayette’s offensive attack in 31-22 win over S. Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Lunch Winfield threw for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for another score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 31-22 on Saturday to end a three-game skid in the Sun Belt Conference.

Winfield threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Shelton Sampson Jr. for the game’s first points. After Tony Sterner made a 32-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage, South Alabama got on the board when Keenan Phillips ran it in from the 15 with 9:38 before halftime.

From there, the Ragin’ Cajuns scored 21 straight points. Zylan Perry had an 18-yard scoring run, Winfield threw a 17-yard score — also to Sampson — and early in the third, Winfield ran it in from the 1.

Winfield complete 14 of 15 passes, Zylan Perry ran 15 times for 56 yards and reached the end zone once and Sampson caught six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Bishop Davenport threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and interception, Phillips had 13 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and Jeremy Scott caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (2-7, 1-4).

