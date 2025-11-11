Skip to main content
Iona earns 105-91 win over Kansas City

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 22 points as Iona beat Kansas City 105-91 on Tuesday.

Akametu also contributed 10 rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Toby Harris went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Keshawn Williams had 20 points and went 9 of 13 from the field.

CJ Evans led the Roos (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, five assists and three steals. Jayson Petty added 18 points and Kasheem Grady II had 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

