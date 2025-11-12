Dye’s 20 lead Abilene Christian past Southwestern Adventist 104-63

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Dye scored 20 points as Abilene Christian beat Southwestern Adventist 104-63 on Tuesday.

Dye went 7 of 13 from the field (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-0). Bradyn Hubbard scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Ma’Shy Hill shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Andre Guajardo Mancilla and Ruben Doria each scored 16 points for Southwestern Adventist.

