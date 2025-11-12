Dye’s 20 lead Abilene Christian past Southwestern Adventist 104-63

Skip to main content
By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Dye scored 20 points as Abilene Christian beat Southwestern Adventist 104-63 on Tuesday.

Dye went 7 of 13 from the field (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-0). Bradyn Hubbard scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Ma’Shy Hill shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Andre Guajardo Mancilla and Ruben Doria each scored 16 points for Southwestern Adventist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

