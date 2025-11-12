Long Island defeats Air Force 76-72

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Malachi Davis and Jamal Fuller each scored 14 points as Long Island beat Air Force 76-72 on Tuesday.

Davis shot 6 for 11 from the field for the Sharks (2-1). Fuller shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Tre’shawn Sheppard finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Falcons (0-3) were led by Kam Sanders, who posted 18 points. Eli Robinson added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Air Force. Wesley Celichowski finished with 13 points.

Davis scored five points in the first half and LIU went into the break trailing 33-32. LIU used an 11-1 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 70-55.

By The Associated Press