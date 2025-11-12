Freddie Dilione V scores 19 points off the bench and Penn State holds off Navy 80-71

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freddie Dilione V scored 19 points off the bench, freshman Kayden Mingo added 16 and Penn State held off Navy 80-71 on Tuesday night.

Penn State has started 3-0 for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last seven years.

Navy got within 63-60 with 5:52 remaining before Dilione and Mingo combined for a personal 13-5 run to go ahead by 11 points in the final two minutes. Dilione and Mingo each scored 14 points in the second half.

Melih Tunca added 13 points and Josh Reed scored 11 for Penn State, which led 38-32 at halftime as both teams shot 44% from the field.

Jinwoo Kim scored a career-high 25 for Navy (1-2), which is in its first season under head coach Jon Perry. Donovan Draper had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Nittany Lions faced Navy for the 58th time in program history, but first since 1985. Navy’s last win against a Big Ten Conference opponent came against Michigan State in 1986.

Penn State heads to Philadelphia to face La Salle on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the home of the Philadelphia 76ers.

