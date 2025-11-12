Skip to main content
No. 10 N.C. State overcomes shoddy shooting stretches, beats Maine 66-47

By AP News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Khamil Pierre scored six of her 18 points in a two-minute span late in the game and No. 10 N.C. State overcame some serious early shooting woes to beat Maine 66-47 on Tuesday night.

Zoe Brooks had 14 points and Zamareya Jones added 10 points for the Wolfpack (2-1), who were playing their home opener after a pair of neutral-court, in-state matchups against nationally ranked teams. Pierre pulled in 10 rebounds.

N.C. State shot 40.3% from the field, a decent conclusion considering the opening stretch.

Asta Blauenfeldt had 16 points and Adrianna Smith posted 11 points and 10 rebounds for Maine (0-2), which shot 29% from the floor.

N.C. State’s misfirings included 3-for-20 on 3-pointers, many of them open looks with coach Wes Moore shaking his head from in front of the bench.

The Wolfpack went scoreless for the final four minutes in a 69-68 loss to Southern Cal on Sunday in Charlotte, and the team’s offensive woes extended into the first half Tuesday. N.C. State shot 3-for-18 in the first quarter.

Maine had similar snags, needing more than four minutes before producing its first points on Smith’s 3-pointer.

The Black Bears went 5-for-33 until making the last shot of the first half. The Wolfpack led 28-14 at halftime.

The Black Bears, who’ve never defeated N.C. State in seven all-time meetings, took good care of the ball with only eight turnovers. They were 1-for-3 on free throws.

Maine marked the only unranked opponent among the Wolfpack’s first four foes, so it might have been considered a chance to iron out some issues after high-profile encounters with Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Up Next

Maine: Friday at Virginia Commonwealth.

N.C. State: Sunday at home vs. No. 17 TCU.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press

