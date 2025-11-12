RJ Godfrey has 13 points, 11 rebounds for Clemson in 83-56 win over Morehead State

Skip to main content
By AP News

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jake Wahlin scored 14 points and RJ Godfrey had his third career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Clemson’s 83-56 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night.

Ace Bruckner added 12 points off the bench for the Tigers (3-0).

Wahlin scored the first six points for Clemson off two 3-pointers and never trailed. The Tigers were up 20-5 with five minutes to go in the first half and led 39-20 going into the second half.

Clemson used a late 12-0 run to open its biggest lead of the game at 81-51 with 1:50 left. Anouar Mellouk ended the scoring drought for Morehead State, which had lasted over four minutes.

Davion Cunningham led the Eagles (3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers hit 11 3-pointers and committed just five turnovers.

